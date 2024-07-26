HawkEye 360 RF Data & Analytics to be Distributed on Global Data Marketplace; Alex Fox Quoted

The Global Data Marketplace will offer HawkEye 360 ’s space-based data and analytics , expanding the latter’s reach to government entities, academia and international allies with critical missions.

Alex Fox , chief growth officer at HawkEye 360, said Thursday, “HawkEye 360’s integration with the Global Data Marketplace allows us to bring our novel RF data and analytics to a broader range of clients.”

He added, “The Marketplace enables HawkEye 360 to deliver precise and timely data, using a rapid acquisition process that empowers our customers to meet their strategic and operational requirements effectively.”

The partnership streamlines procurement for products like global positioning system interference detection, maritime domain awareness, electronic order of battle and communications mapping.