HawkEye 360 Launches Satellite Constellation for Radio Frequency Data and Analytics; Alex Fox Quoted

HawkEye 360 has launched nine satellites designed to enable better radio frequency data collection, broader bandwidths and multi-band signal capture capabilities for enhanced geospatial analysis and monitoring.

The company said Tuesday the Cluster 8 satellites, deployed into a mid-inclination orbit in April, have entered initial operating status.

Alex Fox , chief growth officer at HawkEye 360, said, “The successful deployment and operation of Cluster 8 addresses our customers’ needs for more RF data and analytics at the mid-latitudes with new capabilities important to addressing the evolving threat environment.”

He added, “With Cluster 9 expected to be fully operational by early August, Cluster 10 launching in July, and Cluster 11 in the Fall, we are rapidly innovating and expanding our constellation to support our valued clients’ insatiable appetite for overhead RF data and analytics.“