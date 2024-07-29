GovCon Index Rose Higher Last Week

Last week, Executive Mosaic’s GovCon Index rose by 2.53%, marking its third consecutive week of growth and highest recorded weekly gain since its introduction late last year. This increase pushed its average to $5,181.95 on Friday.

GovCon Index is an aggregate index that tracks real-time stock market data from 30 key government contracting companies. With this information, users can gain an understanding of not only the financial performance of each individual organization, but also the shifting trends characterizing the GovCon marketplace today.

RTX soared to the top of last week’s ranks with gains of 10.84%. Lockheed Martin, which grew by 10.50%, followed closely behind, and Northrop Grumman (+9.67%) came in third place.

Monday set the stage for GovCon Index’s rise last week, and daily growth continued through Thursday. GovCon Index dipped slightly on Friday, but this small drop had minimal impact on the average.