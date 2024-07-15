GovCon Index Jumped Back Into Positive Territory Last Week

Executive Mosaic’s GovCon Index bounced back from consistent losses last week, rising by 2.06%. This increase lifted the average to $4,982.68.

GovCon Index is an aggregate index that tracks stock market data from 30 notable government contracting enterprises and displays this information in real time. Users can leverage this tool to evaluate the ever-changing trends in the GovCon industry while getting a glimpse into the performance of each individual company.

Fluor Corporation led last week’s growth with gains of 6.97%. The Carlyle Group (+6.80%) was its closest follower, and Mercury Systems (+6.45%) also recorded significant growth. Jacobs rose by 5.00%, taking fourth place, and V2X (+4.64%) came in fifth.

GovCon Index kicked off last week with slight gains before slipping on Tuesday. This decline was brief, and Wednesday brought GovCon Index back into positive territory with an increase of 1.03%.