General Atomics Manufactures Nuclear Fuel Cladding Tubes Made of Silicon Carbide

General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems has manufactured the first batch of full-length silicon carbide composite tubes designed for pressurized water reactors, a significant milestone for its SiGA cladding technology.

“This manufacturing demonstration of SiGA cladding at lengths of 12 feet is a notable milestone in our efforts to bring this innovative technology to market,” Scott Forney, president of GA-EMS, said in a press release Tuesday.

Under its contract with the Department of Energy, GA-EMS will advance silicon carbide fuel cladding technology for enhanced efficiency and improved safety of the U.S. nuclear reactor fleet. DOE believes the technology could transform fuel manufacturing in the future.

SiGA, a silicon carbide composite material, forms the basis for developing nuclear reactor fuel rods that can withstand temperatures beyond current limits. According to Christina Back, vice president of GA-EMS nuclear technologies and materials, SiGA cladding can enhance the existing nuclear reactor fleet’s safety and affordability.