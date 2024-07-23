GE, Kratos Sign Memorandum to Continue Development Work on Small Affordable Engines for UAS

GE Aerospace has signed a memorandum of understanding with Kratos Turbine Technologies for the development and production of small affordable engines that could power unmanned aerial systems and collaborative combat aircraft.

The partnership will advance the companies’ current engine development project, which is being carried out under an existing joint development agreement, GE said Monday.

The engine is now being subjected to tests, with altitude testing set for next year.

The collaborative effort will combine GE’s over 100 years of experience in developing and producing jet engines and Kratos’ more than two decades of building UAS engines.

According to Amy Gowder, president and CEO of defense and systems at GE, the MoU will further the two parties’ efforts to deliver small affordable engines to defense customers.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions President and CEO Eric DeMarco added that the partnership is working on the possibility of manufacturing thousands of turbofan engines for multiple customers in the future.