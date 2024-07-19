GE Aerospace Invests Over $1B to Improve Repair Capabilities

GE Aerospace plans to invest in facilities to broaden aviation repair capabilities throughout its overhaul shops.

The company aims to design technology that addresses future flight challenges by investing more than $1 billion over five years in its maintenance, repair and overhaul, or MRO, and unit repair facilities, the aviation technology company announced Friday.

Russell Stokes , CEO and president of commercial engine services at GE Aerospace, said, “With this major investment, we are reinforcing our longstanding focus on safety, quality and delivery for our customers and the flying public.”

Most of GE Aerospace’s funds will go toward producing CFM leading edge aviation propulsion, or LEAP, engines with over 3,000 LEAP-fueled aircraft in service and in excess of 10,000 additional engines on standby.

“Our customers are experiencing strong air travel demand, and we are investing to increase our capacity and efficiency so we can meet their growing needs and keep their planes flying safely and reliably,” Stokes added.

Flight Deck, GE Aerospace’s proprietary lean functional model, comprises employees who reinforce the company mission of improving operational aviation.

The investment will also be used to build a technology acceleration center in Cincinnati, Ohio. $250 million will be allocated for the improvement and upgrading of facilities in places like South America, Europe and the Asia Pacific.