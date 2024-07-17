Gary Grimes Joins ManTech as VP and Chief Acceleration Officer; Matt Tait Quoted

Gary Grimes , former vice president of portfolio operations at Platinum Equity , has been appointed vice president and chief acceleration officer at ManTech .

In his new role, Grimes will spearhead ManTech’s Value Creation Plan, or VCP, a strategic program to advance growth and operational excellence, the Herndon, Virginia-based company announced Wednesday.

Matt Tait , the CEO and president of ManTech and a 2024 Wash100 Award recipient , said he is happy to have Grimes managing the company’s value creation plan as CAO.

“Leveraging AI and other sophisticated solutions, Gary will drive operational excellence and accelerate growth, enabling our people and our business to thrive through new mission work,” Tait said.

While at Platinum Equity, a private equity company, Grimes contributed to executive teams advancing the company’s own VCPs. He also served as an engagement manager and associate for McKinsey & Company, overseeing industry customer growth and manufacturing improvement programs.

Michael Ruppert , executive vice president and chief financial officer of ManTech, said Grimes’ prior experience shows he is the right fit for the position.

“He has proven expertise in leading Value Creation programs for private and public sector clients,” Ruppert stated. “The efficiencies gained from ManTech’s VCP will accelerate investment in talent, business development and advanced capabilities in Analytics and AI, Cognitive Cyber, Intelligent Systems Engineering and Mission IT.”

Grimes served in the U.S. Navy for over a decade, working on assignments including surface warfare officer in the Pacific and operations officer in the Presidential Emergency Operations Center at the White House.