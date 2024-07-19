Four Inc. to Offer RingCentral AI-Powered Products to Public Sector; Stacy Schwartz Quoted

RingCentral has partnered with Four Inc. to provide government customers with cloud business communications, contact center, video and hybrid event products powered by artificial intelligence.

Four Inc. said Thursday that as public sector aggregator, it will offer RingCentral’s RingEX cloud-based voice internet protocol and native contact center RingCX products to public sector organizations through channel partners and its NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions-Software 2, General Services Administration and OMNIA Partners Cooperative contract vehicles.

According to the company, the AI-powered tools can be integrated into the communication infrastructure of agencies to enable secure and reliable communications and collaboration, streamline workflows and enhance overall service delivery.

“Four Inc.’s deep expertise in government contracting and their robust network will be instrumental in ensuring public sector agencies can fully leverage our AI-driven platform,” said Stacy Schwartz, vice president of sales for the U.S. public sector and education at RingCentral.

“We’re excited to play a key role in helping build stronger connections between public sector organizations and the communities they serve,” she added.