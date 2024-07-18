FDH Aero Announces New Reorganization Move; Scott Tucker Quoted

FDH Aero continues its major reorganization with the strategic integration of its hardware brands into the FDH Electronics division.

The aerospace and defense industry supply chain technology provider said Tuesday the move will improve product delivery and support services.

“As a leading supply chain solutions provider for the aerospace and defense industry, FDH Aero is committed to simplifying the supply chain and providing the size, scale and comprehensive product offering to meet the highest demands in the market,” commented Scott Tucker, FDH Aero president and CEO.

For his part, Ken Aso, chief operating officer at FDHA Aero, said the formation of the new division “leverages the strengths, competencies, and experienced teams within our hardware businesses to enhance the reach and value to our customers.”

The division combines three existing hardware businesses: Arlington International Aviation Products, Aircraft Fasteners International and Calco Aerospace.

The integration follows the rebranding of BJG Electronics and Electro Enterprises as FDH Aero in December 2023.

The brand unification focuses efforts to serve the needs of the military aerospace market.