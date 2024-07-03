Esube Bekele Named Vice President of Technology at In-Q-Tel

In-Q-Tel has appointed Esube Bekele as vice president of technology, a role in which he will spearhead activities in the technology areas of applied artificial intelligence, generative AI and computer vision.

In a LinkedIn post announcing the position, Bekele said he is “thrilled to be part of a team dedicated to advancing technology and enhancing national security outcomes. Grateful for the support on this new journey.”

Bekele started his career at IQT as a member of the technical staff for computer vision. After two years, he took on the role of technology architect, where he was responsible for investing in and innovating at the intersection of venture capital and national security. He served at the senior level for about two years before accepting the role of vice president of technology.

Bekele’s other previous employers include Mekelle University, Universal Robotics, Vanderbilt University and the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory.