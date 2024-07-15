Epsilon3 to Continue Supporting ARKA’s Space, Defense Tech Engineering Work; Laura Crabtree Quoted

Software company Epsilon3 will continue providing web-based procedure and production management tools for ARKA Group under a new agreement to help the latter improve its production, engineering and assembly of defense and space technology platforms.

Danbury, Connecticut-based ARKA said Thursday it has used Epsilon3’s production management tools to facilitate critical data analysis, better communicate status updates and improve workflow management.

“We are thrilled to continue supporting ARKA, as they push the boundaries of ground and space-based solutions for their commercial and government customers. We look forward to remaining a trusted software vendor and mission partner for many years to come,” said Laura Crabtree, CEO and co-founder of Epsilon3.

Epsilon3 has been providing software for space, robotics, life sciences, aviation and energy companies since 2021.

In 2022, Epsilon 3 closed a round of Series A financing as part of a push to expand its line of space project management platforms.