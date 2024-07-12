Eclypsium-Everfox Partnership Seeks to Ensure Security of CDS Tech for US Government

Eclypsium and Everfox, formerly Forcepoint Federal, have partnered to help ensure the security of cross-domain solutions used by federal agencies in information sharing as part of efforts to meet the Raise The Bar requirements of a National Security Agency office.

Eclypsium said Thursday NSA’s National Cross Domain Strategy and Management Office launched the RTB initiative in 2018 to help mitigate the cybersecurity risks facing CDS devices.

CDS systems consist of components that rely on firmware developed by various equipment manufacturers in the digital supply chain, providing a pathway for threat actors to exploit cross-domain activities.

Under the partnership, Everfox will use the Eclypsium Supply Chain Security Platform to perform a basic scan on CDS components to detect known threats and ensure that the firmware is free of vulnerabilities.

“Eclypsium provides unique support for Everfox CDS devices in satisfying the requirements of the RTB initiative. By facilitating scans during the configuration and assembly process, the Eclypsium platform is able to validate the integrity of the devices before delivery and acceptance by the end user,” said Steve Limbert, vice president of U.S. federal at Eclypsium.

Limbert added that the company’s partnership with Everfox seeks to advance the protection of critical and sensitive information for government agencies and other organizations using CDS systems.

“Our collaboration with Eclypsium allows us to provide these solutions to thousands of government agencies and private sector users globally with the assurance we are adhering to the most stringent security standards to RTB guidelines or common criteria requirements,” said Shaun Bierweiler, chief revenue officer at Everfox.