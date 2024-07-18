Draper Receives $111M Modification to Navy Contract for Interferometric Fiber Optic Gyro Repairs

The U.S. Navy has awarded Draper Laboratory a fixed-price-incentive-fee and cost-plus-incentive-fee modification to a previously-awarded sole-source contract for the design and manufacture of interferometric fiber optic gyros repairs and associated material.

The modification is worth $111 million and exercises optional line items in the original deal, the Department of Defense said Wednesday. The modification also comes with a foreign military sale benefit to the United Kingdom.

Work will be carried out at locations in Massachusetts, New York and Florida, with an expected completion date is Feb. 28, 2029.

The original contract was awarded in August 2023 and had a value of $90.7 million.

Strategic Systems Programs is the contracting activity.