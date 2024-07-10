Draper Laboratory Aims to Accelerate Microelectronics Integration With New Advanced Packaging Facility

Draper Laboratory announced the creation of the Draper Advanced Packaging Facility in St. Petersburg, Florida, which will enable faster designing and building of microelectronic components.

Jerry Wohletz, president and CEO of Draper, said in a press release Tuesday, “In answering our customers’ call for secure, mission-unique microelectronics solutions, we’ve created an advanced packaging facility that drives high-mix production of heterogenous microchips, invites production runs from open foundry customers and contributes to the nation’s supply of defense-grade microelectronics.”

Certified by the Defense Microelectronics Activity, the facility will feature the laboratory’s capabilities in three-dimensional heterogeneously integrated, or 3DHi, microsystems, which enable stacking of separately manufactured components into a single package.

For her part, Sarah Leeper, vice president and general manager of Draper’s electronic systems, said, “Our fabrication facility is a trusted partner to the U.S. government community because it is dedicated to the design, creation and implementation of vital technologies such as 3DHi which creates technology differentiation needed for mission success.”