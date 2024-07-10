in Executive Moves, News

Dr. Steve Ondra Appointed Center for Transforming Health VP, Health FFRDC Director at MITRE

MITRE has named Dr. Stephen Ondra as vice president of Center for Transforming Health and director of the CMS Alliance to Modernize Health Care to drive efforts aimed at advancing data-powered innovation and accelerating health care resilience.

Ondra formerly served as acting managing director of the Health FFRDC, MITRE said Tuesday.

In his new posts, he will be responsible for leading MITRE’s collaboration with government, industry and academia to promote innovation in health care, public health and social services.

“Steve’s career spans numerous executive and leadership roles in government and industry, and his experience as a clinician and policy expert brings a unique vantage point to our government sponsors and our team,” said Beth Meinert, senior vice president and general manager at MITRE Public Sector.

Ondra joined MITRE in 2022 as chief medical adviser after holding a number of leadership roles, including chief medical officer at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, senior vice president and chief medical officer at Health Care Service Corp., CEO of CygnusAI and founder of NorthStar HealthCare Consulting.

He is also a former senior health policy adviser for health affairs at the Department of Veterans Affairs and a U.S. Army veteran.

Written by Christine Thropp

oversees day-to-day content production for ExecutiveBiz, a publication under Executive Mosaic's media group covering government contracting industry news. She also writes about executive movements and commentaries, M&A activities, contract awards and technology and service offerings of medium-sized businesses and other GovCon companies. Prior to assuming her current responsibilities with EBiz, Thropp produced daily competitive intelligence briefings for the company's GovCon customers.

