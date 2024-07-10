Doug Magee Discusses Day & Zimmermann’s Continued Commitment to Customers in US Government

Doug Magee, president of the government services group at Day & Zimmermann, said in a recent video that his organization continues to focus on supporting U.S. government customers amid an evolving global threat landscape.

To address those threats, advances in technology are needed, as well as investments in the military and support for the diplomatic and intelligence communities, Magee said in a video posted Tuesday on the website of SOC, a Day & Zimmermann company.

Magee noted that his organization’s customers include the intelligence community and various U.S. government agencies like the Department of Defense, the Department of State and the Department of Energy.

These customers benefit from a variety of Day & Zimmermann offerings, including munitions, architecture and engineering services and cybersecurity services.

Magee also touted the fact that many of his organization’s employees come from those same agencies and so “come knowing what that mission is and they come wanting to support that mission to continue along the career path that they’ve chosen.”

Praising the employees’ training and skills and their ability to handle a crisis in the field, Magee said, “[It’s] really reassuring to know that we’ve got high quality people on our staff.”