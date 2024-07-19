in News

DOE Adds IBM as Superconducting Quantum Materials and Systems Center Partner Institution

IBM logo
DOE Adds IBM as Superconducting Quantum Materials and Systems Center Partner Institution - top government contractors - best government contracting event

The Department of Energy Office of Science, Science Programs has approved the addition of IBM to the list of more than 30 partner institutions of the Superconducting Quantum Materials and Systems Center.

Hosted by Fermilab, SQMS is a DOE National Quantum Information Science Research Center that focuses on superconducting quantum systems, an area in which IBM is an industry leader, the technology company said Thursday.

Under the partnership, IBM will focus on five critical areas:

  • Large-scale cryogenics, a key technology for scaling up quantum computers to large data centers
  • High-quality and high-density quantum interconnects, which can be used for quantum computing platforms Fermilab is developing, as well as for scaling up chip-based modular systems
  • Reducing noise in qubits and processors
  • Developing physics-based applications of quantum computing systems
  • Training the next generation of quantum workers

The collaboration will begin after a legal agreement between IBM and Fermi Research Alliance is approved.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Technology

mm

Written by Jerry Petersen

BWXT Examining Wyoming Locations for Potential TRISO Fuel Production Facility Construction; Joe Miller Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event
BWXT Examining Wyoming Locations for Potential TRISO Fuel Production Facility Construction; Joe Miller Quoted
Jacobs Names Retired Navy Vice Adm. Mary Jackson to Board of Directors - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Jacobs Names Retired Navy Vice Adm. Mary Jackson to Board of Directors