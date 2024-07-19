DOE Adds IBM as Superconducting Quantum Materials and Systems Center Partner Institution

The Department of Energy Office of Science, Science Programs has approved the addition of IBM to the list of more than 30 partner institutions of the Superconducting Quantum Materials and Systems Center.

Hosted by Fermilab, SQMS is a DOE National Quantum Information Science Research Center that focuses on superconducting quantum systems, an area in which IBM is an industry leader, the technology company said Thursday.

Under the partnership, IBM will focus on five critical areas:

Large-scale cryogenics, a key technology for scaling up quantum computers to large data centers

High-quality and high-density quantum interconnects, which can be used for quantum computing platforms Fermilab is developing, as well as for scaling up chip-based modular systems

Reducing noise in qubits and processors

Developing physics-based applications of quantum computing systems

Training the next generation of quantum workers

The collaboration will begin after a legal agreement between IBM and Fermi Research Alliance is approved.