DOD to Issue Multiple-Award $3B Contract for AI-Powered Data Analytics Capabilities in Indo-Pacific

US Department of Defense logo/Wikimedia
The Department of Defense seeks providers of commercial data and artificial intelligence-driven analytics and intends to issue a $3 billion multi-year contract for the requirement, SpaceNews reported Friday.

Purpose of the Contract

The capabilities to be procured under the Long-Range Enterprise Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Activity, or LEIA, contract will be used to process information provided by various platforms, including those on the ground and in the air or in space. The aim is to monitor potential threats in the Indo-Pacific region.

LEIA will benefit Special Operations Command Pacific and its strategic partners, addressing command, control, communications, computers, cyber-defense, combat systems, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance needs.

Multiple Awards Expected

The requirement is expected to result in multiple awards, which are set to be issued later this year.

LEIA is the successor to the ongoing Combatant Commands C5ISR – Pacific Operations contract.

Written by Jerry Petersen

