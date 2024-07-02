Dewberry Secures $810M FEMA Logistics Planning & Construction Services Contract

Dewberry has received an $810 million contract from the Department of Homeland Security to provide logistics planning and construction services to the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The contract will support FEMA’s Logistics Management Directorate, which manages and sustains logistics operations in support of disaster planning, response and recovery missions, according to a notice posted on SAM.gov.

Services include technical support services operations management, mission planning and project management and technical field support, according to solicitation documents,

Other tasks are project management, quality control, construction planning and management, technical analyses and administrative services to support emergency management and temporary direct housing activities.

FEMA requires operational and technical field support services, including site inspections, construction management, data analysis and invoice tracking.