Deloitte, AWS to Help Clients Address Industry-Specific Issues With AI Capabilities Under Strategic Collaboration

Deloitte and Amazon Web Services will help customers worldwide scale their generative artificial intelligence, analytics, quantum computing and data capabilities using AWS services under a multiyear collaboration agreement.

Deloitte said Tuesday it will work with AWS to create an Innovation Lab to help clients develop generative AI and other emerging technologies to help address industry-specific challenges.

Innovation Lab

AWS and Deloitte expect the Innovation Lab to facilitate collaboration among engineers to explore and build artificial general intelligence, autonomous robotics, quantum machine learning and other tech capabilities for industry-specific applications, including government and public sector, financial services and life sciences and health care.

The partnership will provide customers access to Amazon Bedrock, Amazon SageMaker, Amazon Braket and other AWS services to help them scale their generative AI capabilities.

Moving Proof of Concept to Production

Under the strategic collaboration, the two companies will also provide funding to support customers as they transition their generative AI proofs of concept to the production phase.

Deloitte said the move is aligned with its IndustryAdvantage initiative, a $2 billion investment that seeks to promote co-innovation with eligible customers and alliances to build industry-focused technologies.

“By bringing an industry-specific lens to each of our clients, we are tapping into Deloitte’s IndustryAdvantage, demonstrating our ability to harness powerful technologies like Generative AI to help increase workforce productivity, create a competitive edge in the market and improve end-customer satisfaction,” said Dounia Senawi, chief commercial officer at Deloitte Consulting.

“Our collaboration with Deloitte has accelerated industry innovation with customers by combining technical and industry experience, along with the choice and the flexibility for customers to use a combination of different foundation models for their specific use cases,” said Ruba Borno, vice president of global specialist and partner organization at AWS.