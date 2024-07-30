DecisionPoint Books VETS 2 Task Order for USDA Info Security System Services

Maryland-based technology firm DecisionPoint has secured a $9.9 million award to provide the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service with information security system management services, including cloud and security engineering and architecture support.

The task order was awarded under the General Services Administration’s Veterans Technology Services 2 contract vehicle, the company said in a LinkedIn post.

Decision Point will work with Customer Value Partners on the information system security officer functions to ensure FSIS data integrity and availability required to safeguard food safety and public health.

Brian Flood, founder and CEO of DecisionPoint, welcomed the opportunity for the company to collaborate on the “mission-critical initiatives” of FSIS.

“This contract underscores our expertise in cybersecurity and cloud engineering, and we look forward to supporting FSIS in their vital work,” he said.

This is not the first time DecisionPoint is supporting a government agency. In October 2023, the Department of Homeland Security selected to company’s technology capabilities to support the transfer of its U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services to IPv6 from IPv4. Work is under a $9.6 million contract.