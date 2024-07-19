DCS Promotes Brian Samples to VP, Division Manager Roles

DCS Corporation, a provider of engineering, programmatic, and technical support services to the Department of Defense and other national security-focused customers, has appointed Brian Samples as vice president and manager of the ground vehicle integration & support division of the Army and Marine Corps sector.

In a press release Thursday, Bill Protzman, president and chief operating officer of DCS, said, “Brian’s wide experience supporting both GVSC and TACOM customers, combined with his effectiveness in leading DCS organizations, provides a strong foundation for continued growth and success in Michigan.”

Samples, a West Virginia University graduate with a Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering, has been with DCS since 2000. He will replace John Johnson, who will retire after over two decades with the company.

In his new position, Samples will manage the work done by DCS for the Ground Vehicle Systems Center Software Engineering Center, Vehicle Electronics Architecture, and Ground Vehicle Survivability and Protection organizations. In addition, he will coordinate support to TACOM ground vehicle program management and program executive office organizations.

Samples headed the tactical vehicle and watercraft branch in 2014 then became vehicle systems department manager in 2022, his latest position before this latest promotion.