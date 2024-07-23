Cybersecurity Thought Leader Nathan Case Takes on VP Role at Clarity Innovations

Software developer Clarity Innovations has named Nathan Case as vice president of cloud computing and cyber solutions.

The company announced the appointment of Case on LinkedIn, where the new VP was described as an experienced cloud governance and enterprise security executive, an expert in SecOps, cloud security and incident response and a cybersecurity thought leader.

Case’s prior employers include Alaska North Star Resources, Datadog, Resilience and Amazon Web Services.

Commenting on Case’s hiring, Clarity Chief Technology Officer Paul 🇺🇸 Puckett said, “Nate brings a breadth and a depth of technological expertise that is rare to find in our community.”

“Nate’s ability to lead people and discern unique mission enhancing approaches to exceptionally complex architectures makes him a critical asset to our customer’s missions and to the strategic growth of Clarity,” the CTO added.

For his part, Case expressed eagerness to join Clarity, saying, “I am particularly excited to focus on advancing cloud security and AI—fields where I have significant expertise, including leading initiatives that have set new standards in software supply chain security and incident response. This opportunity not only allows me to apply my technical skills in cloud architecture and strategic risk management but also to drive innovations that align with Clarity’s impact goals.”