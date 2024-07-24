CTC Secures Option Year Under DOD Contract for Occupational Health Program Support; Ed Sheehan Quoted

Concurrent Technologies Corp. has received a first option year contract from the Office of the Undersecretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness, Force Safety and Occupational Health for support services.
CTC said Monday the contract entails continued management, analytical and technical support for a comprehensive safety and occupational health program.
Additionally, the award provides funding for a study to recommend improvements and efficiencies to the Department of Defense’s Private Motor Vehicle Safety Program.
Ed Sheehan, president and CEO of CTC, expressed honor in continuing the partnership with the office. He stated, “CTC remains committed to providing valuable support to enhance safety and occupational health within the Department of Defense.”