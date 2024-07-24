Clearspeed Collaborates With Deloitte to Strengthen Risk Assessment in Public Sector

Clearspeed, a company that specializes in assessing risk in speech, is joining forces with Deloitte to bolster the risk assessment capabilities for federal agencies.

The risk assessment company said Tuesday the partnership between Clearspeed and Deloitte’s U.S. government and public services practice aims to help the public sector identify high-risk behaviors early, make quicker and better decisions, access more reliable risk data and prevent potential risks from escalating.

Customers of Deloitte GPS will be able to utilize Clearspeed’s artificial intelligence platform, particularly its advanced voice analytics technology, to provide unbiased risk identification, heightening the efficiency and reliability of risk management processes for federal agencies.

Heather Reilly, principal at Deloitte, pointed to government organizations’ need for technologies capable of giving them more agility, detecting issues before they become crises and supporting agency missions.

“Our alliance with Clearspeed will be critical as we work with our federal clients to build a stronger, more resilient society where strengthening trust is at the epicenter,” said Reilly.

Meanwhile, Alex Martin, CEO of Clearspeed, emphasized the need for “responsible application of technology” to expedite trust “when it matters most.”

“As Deloitte helps their clients navigate their most pressing issues, it’s imperative for technology to address the significant challenges these agencies face, strengthen trust faster and enhance legacy structures and models to positively impact the lives of the people they serve,” added Martin.