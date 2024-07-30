Cherokee Federal Wins Air Force Task Order for Cyber Operations Training Support

Cherokee Federal has booked a $49 million firm-fixed-price task order from the U.S. Air Force for technical program support over a five-year period.

The Department of Defense said Monday the award is for USAF’s Training Intelligence Plans and Exercise Support Cyber Readiness Operations Weapons and Tactics Network Defensive Operations II, or TRIPLECROWN.

Cherokee Nation Strategic Programs will perform the task order’s work at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas, with efforts’ completion expected by July 14, 2029.

The Acquisition Management and Integration Center, Detachment 2, competitively solicited the TRIPLECROWN II services and received seven offers.

At the time of the award, funding of $1.2 million is being obligated from the USAF’s fiscal year 2024 operation and maintenance budget.

The task order was awarded to the Tulsa, Oklahoma-based company through the General Services Administration’s One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services contract vehicle.

The Defense Health Agency is also one of CNSP’s federal clients, delivering comprehensive health surveillance services to it since 2012 under a $50 million award.