CGI’s Sunflower Platform Now Available on Treasury Department Marketplace

CGI Federal‘s Sunflower asset management platform is now available for acquisition on the Department of the Treasury’s shared services marketplace.

Sunflower, a cloud-based software-as-a-service product, will be offered on the Financial Management Quality Service Management Office marketplace, which sells commercial and federal capabilities across government agencies, the Fairfax, Virginia-based company announced Tuesday.

John Owens , senior vice president of consulting delivery within CGI’s federal solutions group, said the federal government acknowledges Sunflower as a secure and reliable system.

“Our listing on the Department of Treasury’s shared services marketplace reinforces CGI’s position as a valued partner for agencies during their financial system and process modernization journeys,” Owens said. “CGI Federal remains committed to federally driven initiatives that help agencies meet their financial management needs through this innovative marketplace of solutions and services.”

In January, the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program certified Sunflower for use across government entities .

CGI’s Momentum Enterprise Suite also earned FM QSMO approval in 2023, marking the first commercial vendor to be authorized.