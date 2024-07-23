CGI Federal Launches Agile Catalyst Framework; Victor Foulk Quoted

CGI Federal has unveiled a framework that provides a set of tools and consulting services designed to help U.S. federal agencies accelerate transformation and improve transparency by determining the right agile implementation approach to specific challenges facing their organizations.

The company said Monday the CGI Agile Catalyst framework includes preconfigured workflows, dashboards, assessments, subject matter expertise, best practices, templates and tailored recommendations meant to help agencies achieve mission efficiency and enhance project status visibility.

“As federal agencies face the increasing pace of technological change in the age of artificial intelligence and intelligent automation, they must also respond to the growing demand for efficiency, security, privacy and data integrity,” said Victor Foulk, vice president of emerging technologies at CGI Federal.

“To address these disruptive forces and other emerging challenges, CGI offers the Agile Catalyst framework to help agencies lower operational costs, speed up implementation and increase return on investment from the entire delivery team,” added Foulk.

According to the company, agencies that have used the framework as part of a pilot program achieved a 20 percent decline in manufacturing defects and an up to 30 percent reduction in deliverable cycle time.