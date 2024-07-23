in Cloud, News

Caveonix Added to Wiz Integrations Platform; Aloysius Boyle Quoted

Aloysius Boyle / Caveonix
Caveonix is joining the Wiz Integration platform as part of the latter’s collaboration with the New York-based cybersecurity startup.

The partnership is aimed at enabling customers to integrate Wiz into a compliance automation program with Caveonix and reduce cloud risks, the Falls Church, Virginia-based risk management platform provider said Monday.

“Our joint customers now have the ability to address the most difficult challenges in cloud security and compliance automation with confidence that they’ll always be audit-ready,” commented Aloysius Boyle, CEO of Caveonix.

The team-up seeks to connect the Wiz interface directly to Caveonix to automate audit evidence collection, enable continuous control monitoring across over 50 frameworks and mandates, and deliver findings based on application and business context in a single place.

Providing more information about the collaboration, Oron Noah, head of product extensibility and partnerships at Wiz, said, “This partnership combines Wiz’s advanced cloud security insights with Caveonix’s continuous compliance automation, providing our mutual customers with a powerful solution to streamline security and compliance processes.”

Google’s Parent Company in Talks to Acquire Wiz for $23B

Alphabet, the parent company of Google, is reportedly in advanced discussions to purchase Wiz for approximately $23 billion.

CEO Assaf Rappaport and his colleagues founded Wiz in 2020 to offer cloud security software. The startup works with cloud companies such as Google, Amazon and Microsoft.

Written by Christine Thropp

oversees day-to-day content production for ExecutiveBiz, a publication under Executive Mosaic's media group covering government contracting industry news. She also writes about executive movements and commentaries, M&A activities, contract awards and technology and service offerings of medium-sized businesses and other GovCon companies. Prior to assuming her current responsibilities with EBiz, Thropp produced daily competitive intelligence briefings for the company's GovCon customers.

