Carahsoft to Market ShardSecure’s Data Control Platform to Public Sector Customers

Carahsoft Technology will make ShardSecure‘s advanced data control platform available to the public sector through its reseller partners and government contracts.

As ShardSecure’s public sector distributor, the companies said Thursday Carahsoft will market the former’s data security offering for enhanced protection and resilience in on-premises, hybrid-cloud and multicloud storage locations.

The ShardSecure platform is developed to help government agency users secure data from internal and external malicious cyber attacks. It employs an innovative approach to file-level encryption to address concerns regarding data sovereignty and residency.

It features agentless file-level protection and security against ransomware, tampering, deletion and other unforseen threats.

The data control platform is available through Carahsoft’s NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V, National Association of State Procurement Officials ValuePoint, OMNIA Partners and The Quilt contracts. It can also be bought through reseller partners.

Written by Christine Thropp

oversees day-to-day content production for ExecutiveBiz, a publication under Executive Mosaic's media group covering government contracting industry news. She also writes about executive movements and commentaries, M&A activities, contract awards and technology and service offerings of medium-sized businesses and other GovCon companies. Prior to assuming her current responsibilities with EBiz, Thropp produced daily competitive intelligence briefings for the company's GovCon customers.

