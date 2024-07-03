Carahsoft to Distribute Torch.AI Software to Public Sector Customers; Michael Adams Quoted

Carahsoft Technology has agreed to distribute Torch.AI‘s artificial intelligence-powered product to public sector customers through its reseller partners and government contract vehicles.

Carahsoft will serve as the public sector distributor for the Leawood, Kansas-based company’s platform designed to enable autonomous data ingestion, fusion and analysis, the companies said in a joint statement published Tuesday.

“Torch.AI’s data infrastructure platform is a major asset to Public Sector customers striving to simplify and utilize their data for improved intelligence and decision-making,” said Michael Adams, sales director at Carahsoft.

“The partner ecosystem Carahsoft has created for the Public Sector is incredible, and Torch.AI is excited to leverage its decades of experience in establishing and maintaining market prevalence for its vendors and reseller partners, specifically in accelerating procurement and its distribution capabilities,” said Jason Eidam, chief strategy officer and general manager of tactical AI solutions at Torch.AI.

The AI-based software is available to government agencies via Carahsoft’s NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions-Software 2 and OMNIA Partners contracts.