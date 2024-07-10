in Contract Awards, News

CACI Wins $69M US Navy Worldwide Logistics Services Contract

Logo / caci.com
CACI Wins $69M US Navy Worldwide Logistics Services Contract - top government contractors - best government contracting event

The Military Sealift Command has awarded CACI a potential five-year, $69.2 million firm-fixed-price contract to provide worldwide logistics services.

The services under the contract covers support lifecycle logistics, material handling equipment and ordnance handling equipment, ships acquisition, consolidated maintenance and logistics system, combat logistics force and ordnance management, the Department of Defense said Tuesday.

CACI will also be responsible for providing supply chain and special materials type desk support throughout the duration of the contract, which has a two-month phase-in period, a 10-month base period and four option years.

The Navy may extend the performance period by up to six additional months as the contract allows exercising 52.217-8 Option to Extend Services.

CACI beat out one other bidder to win the contract.

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

mm

Written by Kristen Smith

Dr. Steve Ondra Appointed Center for Transforming Health VP, Health FFRDC Director at MITRE - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Dr. Steve Ondra Appointed Center for Transforming Health VP, Health FFRDC Director at MITRE
Accenture’s Rick Driggers Offers Insights on Cybersecurity Trends & Zero Trust - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Accenture’s Rick Driggers Offers Insights on Cybersecurity Trends & Zero Trust