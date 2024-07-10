CACI Wins $69M US Navy Worldwide Logistics Services Contract

The Military Sealift Command has awarded CACI a potential five-year, $69.2 million firm-fixed-price contract to provide worldwide logistics services.

The services under the contract covers support lifecycle logistics, material handling equipment and ordnance handling equipment, ships acquisition, consolidated maintenance and logistics system, combat logistics force and ordnance management, the Department of Defense said Tuesday.

CACI will also be responsible for providing supply chain and special materials type desk support throughout the duration of the contract, which has a two-month phase-in period, a 10-month base period and four option years.

The Navy may extend the performance period by up to six additional months as the contract allows exercising 52.217-8 Option to Extend Services.

CACI beat out one other bidder to win the contract.