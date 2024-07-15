C3 AI Unveils Generative AI Application to Answer Government Queries

C3 AI has unveiled a generative artificial intelligence application designed to answer queries concerning federal, state and local government programs.

C3 Generative AI for Government Programs aims to modernize government support centers to improve the experience of citizens inquiring about programs such as employment, financial assistance and pension support, the AI software company announced Monday.

Thomas Siebel , CEO and chairman of C3 AI, said that he hopes the new application will help citizens get the most out of government services.

“This product offers an intuitive, intelligent interface that provides trustworthy information about programs like the Affordable Care Act, alleviating staff workload, accelerating information gathering, and transforming how the public can learn about and use critical services,” Siebel commented.

The generative AI application will implement a natural language search and chat interface, as well as built-in security features and traceability mechanisms. It aims for wide accessibility, with over 100 languages supported.

C3 Generative AI for Government Programs will run on Google Cloud to include models such as large context windows, multi-modal functions and critical thinking capabilities in the application.

The application was programmed to understand the details of numerous services and provides step-by-step instructions to aid responses.