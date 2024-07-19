BWXT Examining Wyoming Locations for Potential TRISO Fuel Production Facility Construction; Joe Miller Quoted

BWX Technologies‘ advanced technologies business and Wyoming Energy Authority have formalized a cooperation agreement to examine requirements for establishing a new TRISO nuclear fuel production facility in the state.

The company said Thursday it is looking into potential locations in Wyoming to construct the tri-structural isotropic particle fuel fabrication facility to support advanced reactor deployment.

BWXT will evaluate facility design and engineering, locations, product specifications, staffing and worker skill requirements, supply chain needs, licensing and other considerations. The effort is estimated to take about 18 months.

“For approximately 40 years, BWXT has furnished nuclear fuel across numerous government and commercial markets, giving the company a unique and highly credible background from which to draw on as we review options for a potential new facility,” said Joe Miller, president of BWXT Advanced Technologies.

He also pointed to the company’s two Nuclear Regulatory Commission Category 1-licensed commercial nuclear facilities in the U.S., as well as its position in the Canadian nuclear power market.

BWXT anticipates a demand for TRISO fuel in the future when there is also a heightened requirement for advanced reactors.