Burns & McDonnell, BWX Technologies Partner to Continue Developing Nuclear Microreactor Technology; BWXT’s Joseph Miller Quoted

Burns & McDonnell has entered into an agreement with BWX Technologies to continue helping with the development of the BWXT Advanced Nuclear Reactor, or BANR.

Burns & McDonnell said Monday that its contributions to the effort will include development of the power cycle architecture, identification of critical components and site integration design.

The latest agreement between the two companies covers the second phase of the effort, which is expected to conclude by the third quarter of 2025. The first phase was concluded earlier this year.

Commenting on the partnership, Scott Strawn, vice president and general manager of the Power Group at Burns & McDonnell, said his organization continues to be committed “to advancing nuclear technology in the power industry and is excited to work with BWXT, a premier nuclear manufacturer that’s been designing, building and delivering reactors for decades.”

For his part, BWXT Advanced Technologies President Joseph Miller said, “We look forward to taking this next step with Burns & McDonnell to advance our designs and the nuclear industry overall.”

The BANR microreactor is part of a broader project between BWX Technologies and the Wyoming Energy Authority, which aims to determine the viability of using small nuclear reactors to augment existing power resources.

BWXT AT was awarded a contract for phase 2 of the effort in June.