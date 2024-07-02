Boeing Delivers First Upgraded Chinook Helicopter to the Army

Boeing announced the first delivery of the CH-47F Block II Chinook helicopter to the U.S. Army.

The company said Monday it will deliver more as it updates up to 465 heavy lift helicopters in support of the Army’s aviation strategy and fleet modernization plan.

Heather McBryan, vice president and program manager of cargo programs at Boeing, said, “The CH-47F Block II provides capability improvements allowing the U.S. Army to lift more, fly farther and maintain their aircraft better than ever before. This modernization program enables the battle-tested Chinook to play a key role in multi-domain operations going forward.”

The upgraded Chinook has new features and enhancements, including an additional 4,000 pounds of max gross weight and an extended mission radius for nearly all payloads. In addition to an improved drivetrain, it will have a reinforced airframe and an enhanced fuel system.

Boeing introduced a new rotor system to improve reliability and reduce unscheduled maintenance, while the simplified fuel system lightens maintenance work and reduces costs.