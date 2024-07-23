BAE Systems to Develop Microelectronics for US Military Use Under STEAM PIPE Contract

BAE Systems will work to develop new microelectronics designed to support military systems.

The company said Monday its FAST Labs research and development organization received a $22 million contract from the Office of the Undersecretary of Defense for Research & Engineering through the Strategic & Spectrum Missions Advanced Resilient Trusted Systems Other Transaction Agreement vehicle.

The effort is part of the Strategic Transition of Microelectronics to Accelerate Modernization by Prototyping and Innovating in the Packaging Ecosystem, or STEAM PIPE, program under the OUDR&E’s Trusted and Assured Microelectronics initiative, which aims to deliver advanced capabilities to maintain U.S. warfighting advantage.

According to Wes Allen, director of microelectronics at FAST Labs, the chips under development will pave the way for smaller electronic warfare technologies on new platforms.

“The highly specialized chiplets are small, modular pieces that can be combined to form a larger, more complex system-on-a-chip,” he said.

The new contract builds on BAE Systems’ recent milestones in the State-of-the-Art Heterogeneous Integrated Packaging, or SHIP, program.

The company will continue to work with subcontractors Extoll and Comcores on the effort.