AWS Gets FedRAMP High Authorization for App Migration Offering

Amazon Web Services has secured a High designation under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program for its application migration and modernization product available for AWS GovCloud customers in the eastern and western regions of the U.S.

The AWS Application Migration Service works to streamline application modernization with preconfigured and custom optimization options as well as automating the conversion of source servers to run natively on the AWS platform, the Seattle-based company said Monday.

In March, the cloud computing services provider also received high FedRAMP authorization for its encrypted communications service, AWS Wickr, for its U.S. West region GovCloud clients.

Written by Kacey Roberts

