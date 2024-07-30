Andy Ward Named Director of Business Development at Edge Autonomy

Edge Autonomy, an unmanned systems manufacturer, appointed Andy Ward as its new director of business development for the U.S. Army and the Americas.

In a LinkedIn post shared Friday, Edge Autonomy said Ward, who was previously with System Dynamics International, will oversee the strategic pursuit and growth of the business development team.

As an Edge Autonomy director, Ward will lead the team in identifying and capturing new business opportunities within the Army, developing and maintaining strategic partnerships or alliances and increasing revenue growth for the company’s unmanned system applications.

The program management expert’s background in Department of Defense contracting spans over two decades, during which he was primarily involved with engineering and training in the aviation arena for the Army and Air Force.

Prior to his new role with Edge Autonomy, Ward spent more than ten years with System Dynamics International. He served the bulk of his time at SDI as the vice president of business development and UAS programs.

Ward also worked for the ISR Group, another company involved in unmanned systems manufacturing.