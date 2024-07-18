Akima Subsidiary to Provide Fire & Emergency Logistics Support Under $79M Army Contract

Akima ’s logistics services unit has secured a $78.9 million contract from the U.S. Army to provide fire and emergency services for Fort Irwin in California’s Mojave Desert, where the Department of Emergency Services responds to emergencies such as wildfires.

The company said Thursday Akima Intra-Data will deliver 24-hour fire suppression services as well as operations, fire prevention and inspection personnel dispatch support under the contract.

Scott Rauer , president of the facilities solutions group at Akima, described Fort Irwin “as a shining example of a military community that takes a proactive and forward-thinking stance towards emergency services and wildfire preparedness.”

Rauer further highlighted that “[As] wildfires pose significant threats to California’s communities and ecosystems, integrating advanced fire and emergency logistics and supply chain support will remain vital to mitigating their impact.”