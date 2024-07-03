in Contract Awards, News

Air Force Awards $70M Air-Launched Cruise Missile Engineering Support Contract to Boeing

Logo / boeing.com
Air Force Awards $70M Air-Launched Cruise Missile Engineering Support Contract to Boeing - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Boeing has secured a potential $70.6 million, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract from the U.S. Air Force to provide system engineering and logistics analysis services to support the air-launched cruise missile, including its integration with the Boeing B-52 Stratofortress long-range, heavy bomber.

Recurring services include configuration and data management, technical surveillance and support for six flight tests annually throughout the contract duration, the Department of Defense said Monday.

Non-recurring activities, meanwhile, include engineering data support, system software maintenance, engineering change proposals, feasibility studies and emergency engineering tasks.

Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center awarded the sole-source contract, which requires work to be performed in Oklahoma through June 30, 2033.

Fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance funds worth $4.14 million were obligated for the first task order.

Boeing secured its latest Air Force contract after the company won a multibillion award in May to supply the military branch with additional Joint Direct Attack Munition tail kits designed to turn bombs into guided weapons.

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

mm

Written by Kristen Smith

Kent Selby Named KBR VP of Air Force, Marine Corps & Strategic Programs - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Kent Selby Named KBR VP of Air Force, Marine Corps & Strategic Programs