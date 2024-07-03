Air Force Awards $70M Air-Launched Cruise Missile Engineering Support Contract to Boeing

Boeing has secured a potential $70.6 million, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract from the U.S. Air Force to provide system engineering and logistics analysis services to support the air-launched cruise missile, including its integration with the Boeing B-52 Stratofortress long-range, heavy bomber.

Recurring services include configuration and data management, technical surveillance and support for six flight tests annually throughout the contract duration, the Department of Defense said Monday.

Non-recurring activities, meanwhile, include engineering data support, system software maintenance, engineering change proposals, feasibility studies and emergency engineering tasks.

Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center awarded the sole-source contract, which requires work to be performed in Oklahoma through June 30, 2033.

Fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance funds worth $4.14 million were obligated for the first task order.

Boeing secured its latest Air Force contract after the company won a multibillion award in May to supply the military branch with additional Joint Direct Attack Munition tail kits designed to turn bombs into guided weapons.