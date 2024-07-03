AI Implementation Strategy for Governments Co-Authored by TBI, SandboxAQ Now Available

The Tony Blair Institute for Global Change has released the first part of “Governing in the Age of AI: The Leader’s Guide to Artificial-Intelligence Technical Strategy,” which it had co-authored with technology company SandboxAQ.

The purpose of the guide is to help governments make the most of artificial intelligence and achieve AI-related goals, SandboxAQ said Tuesday.

The guide covers various steps government leaders must take when working to implement AI, including identifying and prioritizing opportunities for AI across government functions; understanding one’s capabilities and identifying gaps, roadblocks and bottlenecks to AI implementation; and determining AI best practices.

Regarding the recent release, SandboxAQ CEO Jack Hidary said, “The guide we co-authored with TBI provides a framework to help leaders align their strategic AI vision with the technical requirements needed to support their AI transformations.”

“The combination of SandboxAQ’s technical depth with TBI’s expertise in public sector areas drives the practical value of this guide for world leaders,” Hidary added.