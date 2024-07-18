in Contract Awards

AFWERX Awards HawkEye 360 SBIR Phase II Contract; Alex Fox Quoted

HawkEye 360 has won a Small Business Innovation Research, or SBIR, Phase II contract from AFWERX.

In the contract, HawkEye 360 will work to design systems that improve homeland security and deliver radio frequency information for the Department of the Air Force, the defense technology company announced Thursday.

Alex Fox, chief growth officer at HawkEye 360, said being awarded the SBIR Phase II contract is a notable achievement for the company.

“This opportunity allows us to leverage our cutting-edge RFGeo and RFIQ data solutions to support the Department of the Air Force in addressing critical mission challenges and ultimately strengthening the United States’ national defense,” Fox stated. “We are excited to collaborate with AFWERX and contribute to the innovative advancements that will enhance our nation’s security.”

HawkEye 360 recently launched nine satellites tailored to enhance radio frequency data collection, expand bandwidths and provide multi-band signal capture capabilities for improved geospatial monitoring. 

The HawkEye 360 SBIR Phase II contract is set to commence on June 25.

