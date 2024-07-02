Accenture Federal Services Secures $250M DOI Contract for Mission IT Platform Support; Kathryn Larson Quoted

The Department of the Interior has awarded Accenture Federal Services a potential 10-year, $250 million contract to help the Bureau of Land Management operate and maintain a mission services IT platform designed to modernize federal lands administration.

Accenture said Monday AFS will help the bureau’s IT directorate advance the use of digital tools to facilitate the management of 700 million acres of subsurface minerals and over 245 million acres of federal land through the contract.

“With roots that date back to America’s independence, the Bureau of Land Management’s mission is to sustain the health, diversity, and productivity of federal lands for the use and enjoyment of current and future generations,” said Kathryn Larson, managing director and DOI client lead at AFS.

“To that end, the agency is forging ahead with a modernization journey and developing a Mission Services Platform (MSP) designed to serve employees and customers for decades. Accenture Federal Services will deliver agile application services to create an architecture for the MSP that will improve data quality, enhance employee productivity, and transform the way citizen services are delivered,” added Larson.

The company will leverage its expertise in agile delivery, portal development, human-centered design, geospatial enablement, governance and case management to help BLM operate the IT platform.