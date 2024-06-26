in Contract Awards, DOD, News

Washington Headquarters Services Awards Engineering, Technical Support Services Contract to Riverside Research Institute

Riverside Research Institute will provide the Defense Innovation Unit with engineering and technical support services under a $26.2 million hybrid firm-fixed-price, time-and-materials contract from Washington Headquarters Services.

The contract work includes project management, commercial and defense engagement, due diligence and analytical support for the DIU’s portfolios, sister organizations and functional teams throughout the entirety of the organization’s acquisition lifecycle, the Department of Defense said Tuesday.

In 2021, the U.S. Air Force selected the organization as one of the 55 awardees on a potential 11-year, $46 billion contract to support model-based systems engineering, weapons and enterprise analytics, digital engineering, Agile processes and open systems architecture.

Work under that contract will be carried out through Sept. 6, 2032.

