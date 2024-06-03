in News, Technology

Wallaroo.AI to Build AI Tools for Space Domain Awareness Under Space Force Accelerator Program

The U.S. Space Force has selected Wallaroo.AI for inclusion in Cohort 3 of the Space Domain Awareness TAP Lab Apollo Accelerator program.

The company said Thursday it will leverage its artificial intelligence architecture to build AI and machine learning models and other tech platforms designed to improve SDA-related use cases.

The SDA TAP Lab Apollo Accelerator program is a three-month tech accelerator initiative designed to provide industry, government and academic participants an opportunity to address critical SDA challenges by gaining access to a sandbox with data, a software development environment, services and the capability to host applications.

The capabilities that will emerge from the Apollo Accelerator will advance the program’s mission to automate the detection, prediction and identification of threats to space systems.

“Wallaroo.AI’s technologies are accelerating small business breaking into the SDA market by streamlining machine learning ops…a great benefit for leveraging the small but mighty pool of talent helping protect and defend space assets from attack,” SDA TAP Lab Chief Major Sean Allen.

Written by Jane Edwards

is a staff writer at Executive Mosaic, where she writes for ExecutiveBiz about IT modernization, cybersecurity, space procurement and industry leaders’ perspectives on government technology trends.

