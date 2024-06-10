VTG Eyes Accelerated IC-Focused Growth Strategy With Clear Cloud Acquisition

VTG looks to strengthen its digital transformation capabilities with its recent acquisition of Clear Cloud, a provider of software, cloud and data engineering products and services for intelligence community customers.

The Chantilly, Virginia-based national security company said Monday its purchase of Clear Cloud is also an effort to accelerate VTG’s IC-focused growth strategy.

“The acquisition of Clear Cloud enables VTG to address emerging challenges to national security and highlights our commitment to investing in the software-oriented capabilities and expertise our Intelligence Community customers need most,” remarked John Hassoun, president and CEO of VTG.

He also welcomed Clear Cloud developers, engineers and technologists to the VTG team.

Clear Cloud is a Northern Virginia-based cloud engineering company that offers cloud products and services in support of enterprises and mission-critical national security programs.

The acquisition marked the second time for VTG this year. In April, it purchased Vana Solutions, a Dayton, Ohio-based company focused on delivering cloud services, advanced analytics, data fabric platforms and other technology offerings in support of mission-critical national security programs. The move was aimed at expanding offerings for VTG’s defense and intelligence community customers.