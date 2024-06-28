Voyager, Palantir Partner to Enhance Space, Defense Offerings Using AI Technologies

The artificial intelligence tools of Palantir Technologies will be made available to Voyager Space under a strategic partnership between the two companies.

Voyager said Thursday that it will use Palantir Foundry and the Artificial Intelligence Platform to enhance its payload management system currently used by space customers.

The collaborative effort – an expansion of an earlier memorandum of understanding – will also produce a customer hub prototype for submitting payload requests through Palantir’s software.

AI capabilities will also be used to benefit defense customers, bringing improvements to solid fuel thrusters as well as optical communications systems.

Commenting on the agreement, Voyager President Matt Kuta said the effort will boost the company’s defense-tech capabilities and establish a new standard for the aerospace industry.

“This collaboration will enable us to deliver unprecedented value and innovation to our customers and stakeholders,” Kuta added.

For his part, Palantir Chief Technology Officer Shyam Sankar said, “Our work with Voyager enables us to continue expanding the boundaries of these capabilities to better meet the context of our customer’s mission. Together, we will drive the innovation our nation needs to create resilient infrastructure, scale production, and uphold national security.”