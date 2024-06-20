in Acquisition & Procurement, News

TSA Seeks Industry Feedback on Alternate Models of Enterprise IT Management and Support

Transportation Security Administration logo/Wikimedia
The Transportation Security Administration is looking into contractors that can address the information technology enterprise infrastructure support services requirements of the agency’s Office of Information Technology and has issued a request for information for the effort.

The TSA’s ultimate aim is to explore alternative models for IT management and support, which is currently being provided via the Information Technology Management, Performance Analysis, and Collaborative Technologies II task order, according to the RFI posted Tuesday on SAM.gov.

Of particular interest to the TSA are possible IT service delivery models, IT operations and maintenance best practices, the ability to scale up and down systems and services, enterprise architecture, and service level agreements or requirements that will be used in evaluating contractor performance.

Interested parties have until Aug. 14 to respond.

Written by Jerry Petersen

